Credit Suisse AG Acquires 980,600 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $69,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after buying an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $347,296,000 after acquiring an additional 895,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.