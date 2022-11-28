Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

