Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,325 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:ST opened at $45.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.