Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,408 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $66,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,990,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $208.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

