Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

