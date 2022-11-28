Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 250.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,599,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

BPMC opened at $44.89 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

