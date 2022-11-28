Credit Suisse AG Sells 427,062 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 427,062 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $73,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TC Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after buying an additional 4,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in TC Energy by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,196,000 after buying an additional 3,661,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

