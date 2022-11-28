Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $448.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.48.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

