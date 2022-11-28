8,521 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

