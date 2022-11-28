Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $74,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,577,900 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock opened at $268.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average of $231.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

