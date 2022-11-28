Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,250,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after buying an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGA shares. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

