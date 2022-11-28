Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FDVV stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.