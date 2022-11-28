Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MET opened at $76.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

