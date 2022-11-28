Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $23.14 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.