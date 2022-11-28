Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

