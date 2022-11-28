Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.15 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a current ratio of 88.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Ladder Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.