Capital Analysts LLC Invests $30,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Ventas Trading Up 1.3 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

