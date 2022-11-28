Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

GSIE stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

