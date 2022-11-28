Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2,250.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

CHIQ stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.