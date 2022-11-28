B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $293.70 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,223.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.47 and a 200 day moving average of $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

