USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,270 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Western Digital by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

