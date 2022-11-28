B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.06% of TriMas worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TriMas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in TriMas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TriMas by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in TriMas by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

Shares of TRS opened at $27.20 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $218.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.69 million. Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other TriMas news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $517,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $373,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

