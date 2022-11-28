Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Entergy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $113.75 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

