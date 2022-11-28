Prudential PLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $120.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

