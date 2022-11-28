B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 16,056 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,727,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Bancolombia by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bancolombia by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIB opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $45.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

