Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

ROKU stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $266.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

