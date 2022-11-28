B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

