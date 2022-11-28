Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Trimmed by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

