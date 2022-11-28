B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $646,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Western Union were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 194.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

