B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $916,000 Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Angi were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Angi Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.