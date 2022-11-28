China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Gas Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $26.88 on Monday. China Gas has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.
About China Gas
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gas (CGHLY)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.