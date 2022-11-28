China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

China Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $26.88 on Monday. China Gas has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

