Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

MRRTY opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

