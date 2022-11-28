Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $122.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $209.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

