Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,650 ($19.51) to GBX 1,300 ($15.37) in a research report on Thursday.

Jet2 Price Performance

DRTGF opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

