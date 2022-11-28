Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Sembcorp Marine Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Sembcorp Marine
