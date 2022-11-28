Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sembcorp Marine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

