Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $52.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $116.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Shutterstock Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 289,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 246,149 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 535,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 182,323 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,897,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,030,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.