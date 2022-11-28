DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $36.57.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
