DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

