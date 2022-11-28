Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 555 to CHF 545 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Bucher Industries Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $370.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.00 and its 200-day moving average is $350.55. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $311.85 and a 52 week high of $535.00.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

