Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKQNY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bank of Queensland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Bank of Queensland Trading Up 0.7 %

BKQNY stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

