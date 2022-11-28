JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Overweight”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.18) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

