OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OmniAb Trading Down 6.8 %

OABI stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. OmniAb has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.