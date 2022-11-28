Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FUJHY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Subaru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Subaru by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

