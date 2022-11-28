Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Subaru Price Performance
FUJHY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
