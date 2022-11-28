Citigroup Upgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to “Buy”

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.