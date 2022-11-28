TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $636.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.43. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

