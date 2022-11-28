Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.