BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.
BRF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.49.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
