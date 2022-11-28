BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Institutional Trading of BRF

About BRF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.