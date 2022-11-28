Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGO. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE AGO opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.
About Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
