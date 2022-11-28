Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGO. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE AGO opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,857,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

