Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.64.
Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $156.88 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
