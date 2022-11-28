First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.96.

First Solar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $171.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 194.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

