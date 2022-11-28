Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (GCMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Up 0.1 %

GCMG stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. Bank of America began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Stories

